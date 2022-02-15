WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anderson Small, Jr., “NuNu”, 91 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in the comfort of his home.

Anderson was born August 27, 1930 in Weirton, West Virginia, a son to the late Anderson and Irene (Williams) Small, Sr.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War.

Anderson worked for General Motors in Lordstown and retired after 28 years. He was Owner/Operator of Joe Brown’s Three Deuces Bar.

His hobbies included fishing, chess, shooting pool and he was a collector of many things.

Anderson will be greatly missed by his wife, Emma Louise Small; children, William Small of Liberty Township, Vaughn (Stephanie) Small of Washington, Pennsylvania, Debra Small of Cleveland, Anthony Small of Cleveland, Andrea Heflin of Warren and Lynel Johnson who he specially raised; grandchildren, William, Anthony, Jennifer, Diontae, Vaughn, Debra, Devin, Davaughn, Courtney and Mahogany; 24 great-grandchildren and his beloved Aunt Bonnie.

Along with his parents, Anderson is preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Small and his great- granddaughter, Ember Williams.

Per Anderson’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Small family.

