GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, 98, of Girard passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Amelia was born September 28, 1924 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Rocco and Jessie (D’Gati) DeBonis.

Millie was a remarkable woman. She raised nine children, was a wonderful cook and enjoyed her family very much. She was an avid card player and played to win!

Millie was a wonderful Christian woman living devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She had an evangelistic spirit which was why she shared Jesus with everyone she knew. Those who most received her christian acts were her family. Millie has attended many of the Christian churches in the area, always allowing the Holy Spirit to direct her.

Millie will be greatly missed by her children, Ronald Vince of Girard, Richard Vince of

Columbiana, Joseph (Tina) Vince of Columbus Ohio, Valerie (Dirk) Doverspike of Austintown, Ohio, Mary Jo (Rick) Berry of North Lima Ohio and Francis (Kay) Vince of Girard, Ohio; daughter in-law, Helen Vince of South Caroline and Debra Wiscott of Girard Ohio, fiancée to Gregory. Millie also leaves to cherish her memory 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Amelia was preceded in death by her husband, George Ambrose Vince, whom she married March 15 1945; sons, George, Jonathan and Gregory Vince; granddaughter, Kara Vince; her siblings, Jack Debonis, Antoinette Oleksak, Anthony Debonis and Mary Lou Sed and her parents.

Per Amelia’s wishes there will be no services



Amelia lived her life for the glory of God in Christ Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit!

Arrangements handle by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

