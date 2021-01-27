Amelia LaCerva, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia LaCerva, 90, of Girard, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Amelia was born September 9, 1930 in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of Nicola and Angelina (Mauro) Lucarelli.

She is a graduate of Niles High School and worked at Packard Electric for 25 years.

Amelia was a member of St. Rose Church. She had an everlasting love of God, family and friends.

Her greatest passion was her family. She was an excellent cook and baker and was determined that everyone would always be well fed.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Dianne LaCerva (Lisa) of Hudson, Ohio and Linda LaCerva (Victoria) of St. Augustine, Florida; sister, Christine Hoffman of Niles; granddaughter, Liane (Nicholas) Fortino; great-granddaughter, Noelle and daughter-in-law, Karen LaCerva.

Amelia is preceded in death by her husband, Peter J. LaCerva, Sr., whom she married July 21, 1951 and a son, Peter J. LaCerva, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 29, 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose Church in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Amelia will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Amelia’s memory.

The family would like to thank Hospice House and their staff. They would also like to thank Ameila’s caregivers, Mona Zarrour, Patti Bansberg, Jane Christopher and Orisha Mickel for their excellent care.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone's Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.