GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia “Emma” Pitts, 98, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Continuing Healthcare.

Emma was born October 31, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Pasquale and Lucy (Garnet) Gabriele.

She was a graduate of Girard High School.

Emma “Tootsie” worked for Packard Electric until her retirement after 20 years.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Emma was very active in many clubs throughout her life including, Tops Club, Girard Multi Generational Center, Girard Seniors and Red Hat Ladies.

Emma enjoyed bowling and bowled until she was 90. Emma and her friends got together every week to play cards.

Emma leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Linda Beck of Poland and Lucie (George) Dicioccio of Boardman; daughter-in-law, Diane Pitts; grandchildren, Lindsay Montgomery, Lenny Pitts, Andrew Pitts, Jacquline (Jason) Sletvold, Stephen (Angelaa) Pitts, Brody Dicioccio and Dominic Dicioccio; great-grandchildren, Kirsten Pitts, LJ Pitts, Kevin Montgomery, Michael Montgomery, Jordan Pitts, Arlo Pitts, Emma Rose Pitts and Beau Sletvold and her lifelong friend, Sandy Watson.

Along with her parents Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Pitts; her son, Leonard A. Pitts and siblings, Mary J. Lambert, Adeline Pirone, Andrew Gabriele and Patrick Gabriele.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 18 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Emma’s memory.

Emma will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

