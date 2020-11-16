Amber Rae Morgan, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Rae Morgan, 33, of Liberty Towship passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at University Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

Amber was born July 4, 1987 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Larry and Terri Hillier.

Amber loved Christmas and spending time with her family and friends. Her family and friends were very important to her.

Besides her parents Amber is survived by her sons, Tyler and Paul and their father, Paul Neyman; sister, Samantha; grandparents, Larry and Diana Hillier and nephews, Julian and Nathaniel Hillier.

Amber is preceded in death by her grandparents, Katherine and Tom Morgan.

As per Amber’s wishes there will be no services.

Amber will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

