Amanda Stonebraker, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amanda Stonebraker, 88, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday April 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Amanda was born October 12, 1932, in Orma, West Virginia, a daughter of Francis Reed and Hattie (Butler) Starcher.

She had worked at Packard Electric and Over the Rainbow and was a member of the First Christian Church in Niles.

Amanda loved playing bingo and cards.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, William (Charlene) Sampson of Girard, Edward (Trina) Stonebraker of Girard and Richard E. Stonebraker, Jr. of Farmdale; brother, Winfield Starcher; along with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Amanda is preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Stonebraker, Sr. whom she married July 21, 1956 and passed away February 17, 2020; her son, Timothy Stonebraker; sisters, Grace Richards and Myrtle Hupp and brother, Francis Starcher.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 33 N. Arlington Avenue, Niles, Ohio, where the family will receive relatives and friends from Noon until the time of service.

The family suggests any material contributions be made to the church memorial fund.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

