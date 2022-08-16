GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Cernich, 98, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley.

Alice was born April 10, 1924, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Kanaus) Umeck.

She graduated from Niles McKinley High School and Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing.

She worked as a registered nurse for 35 years at North Side Hospital.

Alice was a member of St. Rose Church.

She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Women’s Club where she was a former officer, SNPJ Lodge, Golden Eagles, Youngstown Nurses Association and their Retired Association. In her spare time, Alice enjoyed painting, gardening, cooking and baking, especially pies, shopping, traveling and dancing with her late husband, Joseph.

Alice leaves to cherish her memory her children; Paul (Patricia) Cernich of Niles, Paulette (Carter) Jones of Outer Banks, North Carolina and David (Ellen) Cernich of Pittsburgh; sister, Bea (John) Matuszwski; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cernich, whom she married May 21, 1949 and died February 18, 1987; son, Joseph Cernich; sister, Rose Cherne and her brothers, Joseph Umeck, Jr., William Umeck and Edward Umeck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Alice will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to American Cancer Society, cancer.org, in Alice’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.