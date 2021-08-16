Alice A. Spencer, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice A. Spencer, of McDonald, who recently turned 100, peacefully entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in the comfort of her home.

Alice was born March 22, 1921 in Jacksonville, Ohio, a daughter of the late, Charles and Anna (Volkaczetz) Poches.



Alice along with her late husband, Milton, owned and operated Spencer’s Market in Girard for many years and also two area laundromats.

She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard.

Alice loved spending time bowling on her league at Kay Lanes, crocheting afghans, creating beautiful needlepoint and spending time at her home in Sunny Grove Park in Estero, Florida.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Alice leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Jean Batian of McDonald; daughter-in-law, Charleen Spencer of Hubbard; grandchildren, Rob (Syuzanna) Batian of Macedonia, Ohio, Diane (Richard) Ponton of Naples, Florida, Marie (Thayne) Albreicht of Niles, Jean and Joan Spencer, of Lynhurst, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Abigail and Olivia Ponton.

Besides her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Milton Spencer, who passed away March 3, 1996; a son, Edward Spencer; sisters, Nellie and Elizabeth; a twin brother, Alexander and brothers, Frank and Walter.



The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers for their devotion and tenderness especially to Alice Beck, Renee Cormel, Deanna Thomas, Rhonda Shaw, Jane Christopher, Ebony Hall and the staff from Hospice of the Valley.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The family invites you to a luncheon after the service—location TBA.

Alice will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to her husband.



The family has requested that remembrances be made in honor of her granddaughters, Jean and Joan Spencer, in the form of contributions to Our Lady of the Wayside Home, 38023 Colorado Avenue, Avon, OH 44011.

