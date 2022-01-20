GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex Andrew Bartfai, “Andy”, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Thursday, January 20.

Andy was born in Welch, West Virginia on August 12, 1933, a son to Andy and Mary (Sharie) Bartfai.

As a young child, he moved to Cransville, Pennsylvania and graduated from Albion High School in 1951.

After graduation, Andy worked on the Great Lakes for the Pittsburgh Steamship Company until he was drafted in 1953 into the U.S. Army. During his two years in the U.S. Army, he was stationed in Greenland where he assisted with the Korean War efforts.

After returning home, he graduated from Erie Business School.

After a long career as a computer programmer, he retired from Elgin Electronics in 1995.



Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Mary (Sharie) Bartfai; two brothers, William and Dennis Bartfai and a nephew, Dennis Bartfai.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Bostwick) Bartfai, who he married November 26, 1966; three daughters, Michele Bartfai of Lake Villa, Illinois, Danielle (Bill) Robinson of Howland, Ohio and Nicole (Tony) Nokovich of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Erik Joseph and Molly Virginia Nokovich, along with a nephew and several nieces.

Andy was a devoted husband and father. He raised his family in Girard, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed being outside and following Girard High School (PA) basketball. After moving from the family home in 2003, Andy enjoyed life with his wife and a wonderful group of friends in Girard, Ohio. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and well known for his delicious tomato crop each summer. His sweet smile and pleasant conversation will be missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 4:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society: Cancer.org or DAV Chapter 2, 4496 Mahoning Avenue, Box #268, Youngstown, OH 44515, in Andy’s name.

www.blackstonefuneralhome.com

