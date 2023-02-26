LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert M. Saare, 103, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at his residence.

Albert was born May 12, 1919 in Girard, Ohio the son of Victor M. and Hanna (Pakka) Saare.

Albert served his country during WWII in the Army Medical Corp and had fought in the battle at Normandy.

After the service he worked most of his life for US Steel McDonald Works until retiring in 1983.

He had been an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and helping with Sunday School, until its closing and then became a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Liberty Township.

Albert enjoyed many years of camping and fishing with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Mary Jane (William Michael) Montgomery of Liberty Township and Robert (Janet) Saare of Laguna Woods, California; stepchildren, Faron (Barbara) Deans of Girard, Michael Deans of Youngstown, Donald (Charmaine) Deans of Vienna and Bobby (Jennifer) Deans of Girard; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Albert is preceded in death by his wife, Dora I. (Marks) Saare, who died in 1983 and their son, James E. (Shirley) Saare; his second wife, Delphia “Pearl” Saare, who died in 2021; brothers, William “Bill” Saare and Walter Saare and one granddaughter (Karin Saare).

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 1st, 11:00 a.m. at New Life Lutheran Church, where family and friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Albert will be laid to rest with military honors at Churchill Cemetery next to his wife, Dora.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Albert’s name to New Life Lutheran Church.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

