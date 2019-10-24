Alan L. Gadd, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan L. Gadd, 72, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, in Warren.

Alan was born January 4, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Walter and Mildred (Marsh) Gadd.

Alan graduated from Girard High School and attended Youngstown State University, majoring in Physical Education.

He then served his country in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne Division, during the Vietnam era.

Alan retired in 2000, from RMI, in Niles, after working for 30 years.

He had coached football for the Little Red Dragons and Edison Junior High School and was an assistant coach for McDonald’s first girls track team in 1975.

Alan enjoyed all types of physical fitness and was a motorcycle enthusiast.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 49 years, Roselyn, whom he married June 27, 1970; his brothers, Curtis Gadd of Virginia and Clayton (Wendy) Gadd of Virginia; his sister, Cheyenne (John) Grove of Liberty and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, October 26 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Procession will follow to Girard City Cemetery where Alan will receive military honors.

