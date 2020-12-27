Alan D. Burns, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan D. Burns, 84, of Liberty Township, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Alan was born May 2, 1936 in Gustavus, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Alice (Matthews) Burns.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army serving in Korea.

Alan had previously worked for General Motors for the maintenance department and retired in 1996.

He was a member of New Life Lutheran Church in Liberty Township, VFW Post #419 and the Girard American Legion Post #235.

Alan enjoyed golfing at Dutch Mill and going camping with his family. Alan and his wife Carol would go camping in California during the winter months and greatly enjoyed it.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Carol (Durbin) Burns, who he married June 23, 1958; his children, Keith (Francine) Burns of Oklahoma City and Randall (Tara) Burns of North Canton; sister, Karen Klatt of Bristol, Illinois; brother, Bruce of Canfield; grandchildren, Ryan, Nathan, Connor, Adam, Dray, Brenna and Dan and a great-grandchild, Elijah.

Besides his parents, Alan is preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Davison and brothers, Eugene, Vince and Wallace Burns.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at New Life Lutheran Church in Liberty Township. Due to current conditions and limited seating there will be a private funeral service with military honors for the family.

Alan will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to New Life Lutheran Church memorial fund, 1181 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Burns family.

