GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes Kermec, 98, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Agnes was born May 6, 1925 in Girard, Ohio, a daughter to the late Carmen and Frances (Mozzillo) Tascione.

She had worked various jobs during her life. She started at the Royal Gardens in Girard as a barmaid during the 1940s. She would then go on to work for US Steel in McDonald, General Electric and would later become a devoted wife and mother, caring for her family.

Agnes was a parishioner of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She was also a member of the Girard Eagle’s Club.

Agnes was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. She enjoyed gambling, going to the casinos and bingo. She was an excellent cook and baker. Most importantly she enjoyed her time with her family and having everyone together for the family reunions.

Agnes will be greatly missed by her daughter, Rose (John) Massuri of Girard who she made her home with; her sons, Michael Kermec of Girard, David (Rose) Kermec of Liberty and Robert (Valerie) Kermec of Girard; brother, Carmen (Edna) Tascione; sisters-in-law, Roberta Krlich, Betty Tascione and Beverly Tascione; grandchildren, Michelle (Bill), Michael, Jaime (Michael), Jacklyn (MJ), Richard (Carrie), Ashley, Grant and Angela; along with great-grandchildren, Madison, Zaynah, Michael, Brody, Zachary, Mason, Jaxon, Rayne and Gianna.

Along with her parents Agnes is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kermec, Sr., who she married September 7, 1946 and passed away March 30, 2007; sisters, Mary Flaviani and Clara Racketa; brothers, Tony, James and Frank Tascione and daughter-in-law, Susan Kermec.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 28, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard, with calling hours starting at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Agnes will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Trumbull County Disabled Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484 in Agnes honor.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of Agnes to her family.

