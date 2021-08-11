Billy J. Banks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Graveside memorial service for Rev. Billy J. Banks will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:00 a.m. We will gather at Tod Homestead Cemetery, 2200 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio (Lake Section).

Reverend Billy Joe Banks, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Mary Washington Heath Care Facility in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Rev. Banks was born on August 2, 1945. He was the eldest of four children of Charles and Theresa Banks.

Rev. Banks graduated from East Main High School in Lynch, Kentucky. He attended Youngstown University prior to enlisting into the U.S. Army on February 2, 1966. He served with distinction earning the National Defense Service Medal, the M-14 Marksmanship Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Metal, The Vietnam Service Medal and the Overseas Service Stripe Bar. He was honorably discharged on November 4, 1968.

Upon his discharge from the military resumed his college education and earned a BA in Human Services from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a Master of Divinity from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rev. Banks devoted his life to serving others. He worked as a Rehabilitation Counselor and a Supervisor in the Mental Health Outpatient Alcoholism Program in Buffalo and Erie County, New York. He also served as a Lutheran Church Pastor in both Buffalo and Jamestown, New York. After retiring from the ministry due to health issues, he could frequently be found on his scooter in downtown Fredericksburg, passing out crosses to the homeless.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Theresa Banks and his son, Nathaniel.

He is survived by his wife, Marlys; daughter, Monica; stepson, Kievin; his brother, Samuel (Laura) Banks of Bowie, Maryland; sisters, Charlene Hill (Robert) of Boardman, Ohio and Wanda Rose of Stafford, Virginia; his uncle, James Huston (Helen) of Oak Park, Michigan and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial donations to: Living Waters Lutheran Church, 30 Locust Branch Road, Cherokee, NC 28719.

