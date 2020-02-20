Billy Gunn, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. Billy Gunn will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Gunn departed this life for heavenly realms on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Mr. Gunn was born on January 13, 1940 in Talladega, Alabama a son of Mamie Gunn and Ernest Gaddis. He was 80 years old. A former resident of Massachusetts and Nevada, he has made the Shenango Valley his home in 1972.

Mr. Gunn was a member of the Second Missionary Baptist Church of Farrell, where he served faithfully as a trustee, men’s choir, senior usher’s board and Comfort Ministry.

He was a loyal and founding member of the Over the Hill Gang Ministry of the Shenango Valley.

Mr. Gunn was formerly employed with Container Products as a stainless steel welder. He retired at the age of 65, after 15 years of service in 1985.

He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his four daughters, Tonja Gunn, Kelly Ross, Janea Gunn and RaTasha (Justin) Sims; his siblings, Rosie (Neva) Lawson, Rachel Riley, Donald Gunn, Charlie (Kim) Willis, Richard (Lora) Willis, Jerry Willis and Forrest Underwood; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Ruth Atwood and his uncles, Lee Gunn and Lawrence Gaddis.

The family will receive friends Monday, February 24 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

