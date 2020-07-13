Billie Y. Grannison, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Billie Y. Grannison will be held Tuesday, July 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater New and Living Way in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Grannison departed this life Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Sharon Regional Health System.

Billie known to her family and friends as “Lan” was born December 9, 1963 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of LaRene Matthews and William Amos.

She attended Kennedy Catholic High School, where she was an avid basketball player earning the nickname “Swish”.

Billie worked as a chef in several local restaurants and nursing facilities where she always enjoyed caring for others.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Mark Grannison; her stepfather, Thomas Matthews (Onia Hulley); her stepmother, Helena Franklin; her mother-in-law, Mrs. Robert Grannison; her children, Cinnamon Cannon (Monte) -Price, LaTecha Savage, JeLissa Jones, Mark Grannison II and Rachael Fedele; a special niece and nephew, Lexis Dabney and Braiden Heath; her siblings, Sheldon (Cynthia) Amos, Melvin Amos, Thomas (Jennifer) Matthews II, Stepfon Matthews (LaToya), Shaun Matthews, Zanetta Griffin, Denise Amos, William Newman, Kaun (Lacy) Matthews, Sloan Matthews, Pauline “Renee” Franklin, Jane Grannison, Donna Grannison, Sylvia Grannison, Rena Grannison, Michelle Grannison, Robert Grannison and Eugene Grannison; her grandchildren, Cinnamon I. Price, Harold Hooten II, Paige Hooten, Kaysen Hooten, Ma’Kiyah Huey, Miguel Huey II, Malachi Shepard, (special niece and nephew) Lexis Dabney and Braiden Heath; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Kathryn Norman; her parents; her father-in-law, Robert Grannison; her brother, Carmen Askerneese and her aunts Wilberta Ganzy and Alberta McDonald.

Friends may call Tuesday, July 14 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Greater New and Living Way in Sharon, Pennsylvania, prior to the service.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

