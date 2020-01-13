Bill “Willy” Shoemaker, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Owner & Founder of B & J Pools, Bill “Willy” Shoemaker passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Masternick Memorial Care Center in New Middletown, Ohio. He was 85 years old.

Bill was born on May 19, 1934 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Thomas and Clara Smith Shoemaker.

He graduated from Kittanning High School.

He married his wife of 63 years, the former Janet Goldstrom, on September 4, 1956.

Bill was employed by the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company where he retired from after 26 years. He also worked for, and was part owner in American Dream Pools, before starting his own Company B & J Pools.

In 1986, He and Jan moved to the farm on Columbiana Road but had resided in New Middletown for 21 years.

They attended the Free Methodist Church in New Middletown.

Bill was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Club and he and Jan had made 4 cross country trips on his beloved Honda Gold Wing. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a strong work ethic and was a trustworthy friend.

Bill is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Janice, who helped care for her dad at home for 4 months; son, Jim Shoemaker and fiancé Michelle Fani of New Middletown, Ohio, Jeff (Lana) Shoemaker also of New Middletown, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Keith and Bonnie Spicher of Michigan; Sister Lois Ferraino of Kittanning, Pennsylvania; and his cat, Wimpy.

Bills grandchildren are Christopher (Jamie) Shoemaker, Jimmy Shoemaker, Shawn (Kim) Shoemaker, Misty Shoemaker, Eric Shoemaker, Keri (Mike) Wright, and Brittnie Slepski, Erin (Brittany) King and grand-dog, Taz.

His great grandchildren are William James III (Billy) Shoemaker, Christopher Shoemaker II, Harley Shoemaker, Savanna Rose, Kalyssa Shoemaker, Addison Borton, Leya Shoemaker, Parker Shoemaker, Bella King, Kaedence Borton, Chloe King and Sydney King

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his son, William J. Shoemaker II (Billy); his granddaughter, Stephanie in 2014; his infant sister, Clara bell; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Joanie; and his brother-in-law, Fred Ferraino

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Freedom Methodist Church in New Middletown from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and again on Saturday January 18 from 10:00 a.m. till the 11:00 a.m. service time. Pastors Chris and Shirley Shimel will officiate.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to B & J Pools Incorporated, to assist in the creation of a memorial garden and to give charitably to local organizations.