Beverly Rae Betts, Johnston, Ohio

JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Rae Betts, age 83, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

She was born on August 27, 1936 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, one of 13 children of Margaret (Prichard) and Paul Lesh. Moving to Farmington as a child, Bev was a longtime resident of Johnston, Ohio.

Bev married Thomas Hayes Betts, Sr. on May 17, 1958.

She worked for Packard Electric for over 14 years.

Bev was a longtime member of the Fowler Community Church.

She enjoyed lending a helping hand, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Bev is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Tom Betts, Sr.; two infant sisters, Faith Lesh and Hope Lesh and four brothers, Fred Lesh, Wade “Dick” Lesh, Larry Lesh and James Lesh. Survivors include her four sons, Thomas H. Betts, Jr. of Cortland, Ohio, Timothy A. Betts, Terry R. Betts and Tracy L. Betts all of Johnston, Ohio; four sisters, Wilma Mohney of Mecca, Ohio, Esther (Thomas) Tsalonis of Mecca, Ohio, Sharon (Richard) Matkodich of Hubbard, Ohio and Virginia (David) Pykare of Mecca, Ohio; two brothers, Lionel (Barbara) Lesh and Edward (Gail) Lesh both of Vienna, Ohio; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Fowler Community Church, 4665 State Route 305, Fowler, Ohio, with Pastor Joel R. Dickson officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 28 until the time of services at Noon at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fowler Community Church, PO Box 5, Fowler, OH 44418.

Burial will follow in Johnston Cemetery.

