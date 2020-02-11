Beverly R. Straw-Cooper, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly R. “Bev” Straw-Cooper, 68, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:50 p.m. in her home with her family at her side under the comforting care of hospice following a courageous and faithful battle with lung cancer.

Bev was born April 26, 1951 in Warren the daughter of the late Sam and Theresa Butler Straw and was a lifelong area resident.

In the beginning of her tenure as a licensed cosmetologist, Bev was the manager of Strouss’ Glenby and then continued working until becoming ill at the International House of Hair in Howland and was hairdresser for the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Warren, where she belonged to the women’s crochet club.

Bev enjoyed crocheting and baking and spending time with her family.

Fond memories of Bev will forever be remembered by her husband, William “Bill” E. Cooper, Sr. of Warren; a daughter, Saundra D. (Fred) Griffin of Columbus; a stepson, William E. Cooper, Jr. of West Palm Beach, Florida; a stepdaughter, Tamara Cooper of Warren; brothers, Sam Straw of Warren and Jimmy (Vickie) Straw of Warren; sisters, Cheryl (Bill) Davies of Leavittsburg and Donna Craft of Leavittsburg; grandchildren, Darren Ball, Kyra Lowery, Jene Griffin and Julie Cooper and by many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Bev was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Straw.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the hour of service, in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

An Order of Christian Burial Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home following visitation on Friday, February 14.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.