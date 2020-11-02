Beverly Jo Miller, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Jo Miller 43, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on December 17, 1976 the daughter of David F. and Rachel (Skelton) Miller and lived in Niles area her entire life.

She attended the Fairhaven program and workshop and the Champion workshop.



Beverly Jo is survived by her father, David F. Miller; brother, David Anthony Miller and sister, Marlene F. (Chuck) Day, all of Niles; nephew, Codie (Lindsay) King of McDonald; niece, Katie Miller of Alliance and great-nieces, Kennedi, Kassidi, Kyleigh and Kara.



A private family graveside service will be Wednesday afternoon, November 4, 2020 at Niles City Cemetery.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

