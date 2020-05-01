Beverly J. Porter, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Porter, 91, a lifelong McDonald resident, entered peacefully into eternal life on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 4:49 a.m. in her home under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born at home on May 20, 1928 in McDonald the daughter of the late William and Annie Fergus Russell.

A graduate of McDonald High School, Beverly was an active member of The First Church of God in Mineral Ridge, where she played the piano from the age of 16, until February of this year.

She worked at Hills Department Store and retired from Ames Department Store in Liberty.

Beverly will be missed by her husband of 69 years, Nelson “Joe” Porter; daughter, Ruth Ann (Russell) Jacobson of McDonald; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Porter of Girard; her grandchildren, Adam and Jacob Porter, Thomas Jacobson and Diana (Timothy) Cluckey and great-grandchildren, Lucas, Eli, Alec and Emilia Cluckey.

Besides her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by a son, William Porter and two sisters, Gladys Russell and Naomi Rohm.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service and a caring cremation will take place.

