Beverly I. Williams, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -Beverly I. Williams, 79, of 73 Sherrard Avenue, Greenville, passed away following a brief illness on Friday, February 7, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center- Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania.



She was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania on November 6, 1940 to the late Frank and Mabel (Hedglin) Hughes.



Beverly was a graduate of Mercer High School.

She worked for Bell Telephone in Mercer during her younger years.

She became a homemaker once she began having children and her family was her greatest joy in life.



She attended different churches in the area over the years.

She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her yard.



Beverly is survived by her husband at home, James Orland Williams, married on September 6, 1963; three sons, Frank Swartz of Hartstown, Brian Williams of Joplin, Missouri and Mike Williams and his wife, Dennie Jo, of Greenville; two daughters, Amy S. Williams ( and Sherry Edwards) of Newfield, New York and Tracey (Williams) Germadnik and her husband, Johnerik, of Hermitage; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a very special niece, Beverly Ann Jewell of Hermitage, who they affectionately referred to each other as “Sis”. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Scoobie and Turk.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Timothy Williams; a daughter, Roberta Geirlach; two sisters, Martha Markland and Helen Waldorski.



Services will be announced.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Good Shepherd Center, 10 N Water Street, Greenville, PA, 16125 or Twice Blessed Thrift Store, 533 Greenville Road, Mercer, PA 16137.



