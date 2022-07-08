YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Gomsey Natoli peacefully passed away of natural causes on Thursday, June 16, 2022, after a brief five month stay at the Victoria House Assisted Living Facility in Austintown, Ohio.

Beverly was born on December 14, 1932 and was one of three children of Finnish parents, Jacob Gomsey and Jenny Isaacson of Warren, Ohio.

When Beverly was a teenager, her life was forever changed when her beautiful blue eyes fell in love with a handsome boy, Joseph Natoli, at Niles McKinley High School. Never to be separated, they married on February 8, 1952. Eleven months later their first of five children was born.

Shortly after their marriage, Joe was drafted into the United States Marine Corps for a two year service during the Korean War. Beverly stayed in Ohio to set up HOME and patiently awaited the return of her forever love.

While raising five children, Beverly was both a teacher and vocalist in the choir at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Liberty, Ohio.

After raising her children she began working outside the home and eventually retired as a secretary from the Youngstown Developmental Center.

She is now reunited and dancing again with Joe, who recently passed on January 30, 2022.

Beverly had a “gladsome smile” made of sunshine, and a heart that seemed to have no limits. Her eyes were bright as shining stars, and her voice was made of song. She showered us all with kindness, and shared with us her love of family, singing, dancing and cooking. Beverly lived life through faith, love and a unique Finnish quality of “SISU”, teaching us all a combination of stamina, perseverance, courage and determination. She loved her children dearly, each one in a different way. She always found a way to keep everyone nestled within her heart, always in an unselfish way. Although her wings have taken her to heaven, she remains will always remain with us, smiling down on each and every one, singing “All is well with my soul”.

Beverly is survived by children Bob, Randy (Renee), Cyndie (Jeff) and Darrell (Patti); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe and oldest son, Jeff (Elaine).

Beverly was cremated and there are no funeral services planned at this time.

FOREVER LOVED. FOREVER CHERISHED.