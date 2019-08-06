Beverly Ann (Smith) LaCamera, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann (Smith) LaCamera, age 76, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her residence with her loving family at her side.

Born July 16, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Lucy Maxine Diefenderfer Smith.

She married Richard Evans on January 6, 1962 and he survives in Vienna, Ohio. She subsequently married William LaCamera on February 14, 1970 and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2015.

Beverly was a 1961 graduate of Sharon High School and worked for many years as a manager of the Georgetown South Apartments in Sharpsville. Previous to that she worked at both Cindy’s Cinnamon Roll Shop and N & N Cinnamon Roll Shop in the Shenango Valley Mall.

Beverly was of protestant faith and in her spare time liked to shop, go to the casino and help elderly people.

She is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Boos and her companion Michael Naples of Mineral Ridge, Ohio. Renee Hicklin and her husband Julius of W. Middlesex and Tracy Villarreal and her husband Louie of Rock Island IL, two sons Ronald Evans and his wife Cindy of Transfer, Pennsylvania and James LaCamera and his wife April of Milan, Illinois, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and second husband she was preceded in death by her longtime companion William Turk, her best friend Martha Moldovan, a grandchild and her pets Sadie and Speedy, who meant the world to her.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa.

A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 6:30 p.m. from the funeral home.

Burial will be in Morefield Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net