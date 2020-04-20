Beverly Ann “Poochie” Fortune, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann “Poochie” (Mitchell) Fortune a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend left this earthly life to begin her eternal one with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on February 13, 1940 to John and Naomi Mitchell. She was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and Youngstown State University where she obtained her degree in social work.

Beverly was a big supporter of her community as she worked with pre-k and kindergarten students. She also worked at General Motors and as a clerk for her husband who represented the 6th ward as a councilman for over 20 years.

She was a member of Price Memorial AME Zion Church where she served in many capacities over the years such as on the usher board, Vacation Bible School and the food pantry.

She was a part of numerous clubs and organizations such as, the NAACP (lifelong member), the Creme de la Creme, Red Hat Society, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and many others that specifically uplifted the African American and disadvantaged communities.

Beverly had such a big heart for people and loved to entertain. She enjoyed hosting friends and family at her home for holidays and special occasions. Her family, friends and community were so dear to her and thus, were her priority in everything.

Beverly was preeded in death by her parents, Naomi and John Mitchell; stepmother, Maggie Mitchell and sister, LaVerne Roller.

She is survived by her dear husband of 60 years, James Fortune, Sr.; sons, James “Jaime” Fortune, Jr. and Kelly Fortune; brothers, Robert Mitchell, John Mitchell and Keith Mitchell; granddaughter, Taylor (Fortune) Payne and her husband, DeMarrius; granddaughter, Jordan (Fortune) Henry and her husband, Delorein; great-grandchildren, Addison Payne and Aubrey Payne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, “adopted” children and grandchildren and so many dear friends.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.

Her family appreciates your thoughts, prayers and well wishes during this difficult time.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Service.

