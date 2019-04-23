Beverly Ann Lane Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Beverly Ann Lane, 67, was suddenly called home to God on Saturday April 20, 2019. Mrs. Lane was born September 21, 1951, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Brooks) Ellis.

Beverly was employed by UPMC Jameson Hospital, where she worked as a nurse for many years and truly enjoyed caring for patients.

Beverly was a member of New Castle Church of God.

She enjoyed bowling and especially loved taking trips to the casino.

Her beloved husband of 42 years, Fred Lane, Jr., and of whom she was with for more than 49 years, survives at home.

Also surviving are three sons, Terry, Darin and Gerald (Yvonne) Lane; two stepsons, Fred Lane, III and Elliott Lane; a daughter, Irene; a stepdaughter, Jodi; a brother, Raymond (Julie); a sister, Eleanor (Keith); nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Ellis.

Calling hour will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday (4-25-19) in New Castle Church of God, 905 Highland Ave, New Castle, PA 16101.

A Home Going Celebration will be held at noon Thursday, in the church, with Rev. Ron Mounts, Sr. and Rev. Jaime Holmes, Sr., officiating.

Interment will be in Parkside Cemetery, Shenango Twp.

Arrangements being handled by McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.