Betty Z. Cendroski Obituary

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Betty Z. Cendroski, 96, of Daytona Beach, Florida, formerly of Negley, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018 in Daytona Beach.

Betty was born June 25, 1922 in Unity Township, daughter of the late Floyd and Ethel Justison Felger.

She is survived by a son, Raymond (Deborah) Cendroski, Jr. of Painesville; two daughters, Deanna (Norma York-Brenner) Cendroski of Muskegon, Michigan and Debbie (John Willard) Nemechek of Daytona Beach, Florida; sister, Jean Gorcheff of Jeanette, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Cari Cendroski of Painesville and Amy (Jay) Cunningham of Mentor.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Raymond Cendroski in 2010; as well as five brothers and one sister.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with Cindy Figley officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 20 at the funeral home.

A private interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.