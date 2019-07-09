Betty Snodgrass, Jamestown, PA – Obituary

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Snodgrass, formerly of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Overland Park, Kansas.



Betty was born in Passaic, New Jersey on February 12, 1920. She was the daughter of Nikolas and Maria Daniluh and stepdaughter of John Vilke.

Betty was married to Raymond L. Snodgrass on September 30, 1942.



She is survived by her daughter, Connie Morra; a grandson, Gary Rupp; a great-granddaughter, Delaney Rupp all of Overland Park, Kansas and a grandson, Warren Jones and Courtney and a great-grandson, David Jones, all of Jamestown.





She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Cynthia Snodgrass Jones; three sisters, Ann Randall, Ann Andrako and Mary Granville and two brothers, Mike Vilke and Andrew Vilke.

Betty was a loving, stay-at-home mom caring for her two daughters and supporting her husband on many adventures. She and Ray eloped to Dallas, Texas after Pearl Harbor as Ray was in the Air Force. She moved to Coral Gabler, Florida when her husband entered Emery Riddle School of Aviation. The family moved to Cleveland, Ohio when Ray took a job at NASA.

Betty volunteered at her church teaching Sunday School, preparing dinners, cleaning the church or whatever else needed to be done. She was a very devoted Christian lady. She enjoyed the church’s couples group where she and Ray square-danced, attended movies, hosted dinners, etc.

Once again in 1967, she joined her husband in a new adventure when they bought a three acre swimming pool in Twinsburg, Ohio. They owned the pool for ten years before they retired and moved back to the family farm in Jamestown.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be truly missed!

Calling hours will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Memorial service will be held following visitation, at the funeral home, Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:30 a.m., Rev. Sue Nageotte, officiating Pastor of Jamestown Presbyterian Church.

Inurnment with committal prayers will be in Park Lawn Cemetery.