Betty Minteer, Slippery Rock Township, PA

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Minteer, 95, of Slippery Rock Township, passed away Saturday, November 7,2020 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, in Pittsburgh.

She was the daughter of the late Margaret Stoner and was born March 24, 1925 in Rose Point, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her sons, David Minteer and his wife, Pricilla, of Conesus New York, Richard Minteer of New Castle, Frank Minteer and his wife, Janet, of New Castle and Everett Minteer of Austintown, Ohio; daughters, Sandra French of New Castle, Joyce Esposito and her husband, Robert, of New Castle and Debra Clouse and her husband, Jeffrey, of New Castle; grandchildren, Jack Minteer and his wife, Emma, of Naples, New York, Randy French of New Castle, Robert Esposito, Jr. and his wife. Christine, of New Castle, Michael Esposito of Mogadore, Ohio, Zachary Clouse and his wife, Danielle, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Jerry Minteer and his wife, Cindy, of Hickory, North Carolina, Matthew Steffler and his wife, Kelly, of Volant and Benjamin Steffler of New Castle; granddaughters, Loretta Braun of Derry, New Hampshire, Beth Ann Kaylor and her husband, Johnny, of Maiden, North Carolina and Jamie Clouse and her fiancé, Justin Matuz, of New Castle and numerous great-grandchildren.

She married Everett L. Minteer in June 1941.

She was a longtime member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church.

She loved word puzzles, bowling and especially family get together. She enjoyed traveling but they had to be short trips. She also loved playing dominos on every Friday night. She was a great cook and famous for her chocolate cake with caramel icing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Everett L. Minteer and sons, Lloyd Minteer, Ronald Minteer and Jeffrey William Minteer.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., with a funeral service following at: 2:00 p.m. at Turner Funeral Home in Ellwood City, with Pastor Karl Moore, of Keys to the Kingdom in New Castle officiating.

Interment will be in Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, mask or face coverings are required for those who plan to attend the visitation or funeral services.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donation in Betty’s name to the Salvation Army

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Betty Minteer please visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: