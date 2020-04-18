Betty Marie Hinton, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Marie Hinton, 91 formerly of Howland, passed away at 10:42 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Ohio Living Lake Vista Nursing Home.

She was born in Niles, Ohio on November 25, 1928, the daughter of Alfred Madison and Edna Mae (Abbott) Whitt.

She attended Niles McKinley High School and was an assembler at Packard Electric Company.

She and her husband were longtime members of the Living Lord Lutheran Church in Howland.

She enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, shopping and playing bingo. She especially cherished the time spent at family activities.

Betty is survived by her six children, David C. (Patricia A.) Hinton of Liberty, Dennis R. (Karlene G.) Hinton of Atlanta, Georgia, Christine A. (Anthony N.) Corso of Howland, Darcy M. (Michael J.) Drotleff of Howland, Robert J. (Patricia A.) Hinton, Jr. of Howland and Randall L. (Paul J. Matarrese) Hinton of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren, Tricia Hinton, David (Abbey) Hinton, Chandra (Jody) Papson, Brandon (Terri) Holland, Erica R. (Scott) Arty, Anthony R. (Dana) Corso, Elisha R. Galik, Jeremiah R. (Megan) Drotleff, Lindsey J. (Chayce) Hinton and Tyler R.W. (Adam) Hinton; 10 great-grandchildren, Randee, Daryn, Bobby, Cheyenne, Max, Arianna, Eva Sofia, Logan R.K., Nolan and Jax; two great-great-grandchildren, Cayley and Luke; brother, Leslie Whitt, Jr. of Niles and sister, Josephine Foster of Niles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. “Red” Hinton, Sr., whom she married on May 15, 1945 and who died on June 13, 2008; her parents and step-father, Jack Harding.

Private funeral services were held.

Entombment was in Crown Hill Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Living Lord Lutheran Church, 851 Niles-Cortland Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

The Hinton family acknowledges and greatly thanks the kind and compassionate care provided by Ohio Living Lake Vista of Cortland, Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice and Omni West.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446 330-652-4311.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.