Betty L. Thomas, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Thomas, age 100, of New Castle, passed away the morning of Thursday, January 7, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital after a short illness.

Born July 26, 1920, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Paul Crum and Gladys (Karns) Crum Cole.

On April 26, 1941, she married her husband of 35 years, Gerwin Thomas. He preceded her in death in 1976.

Mrs. Thomas was a 1939 graduate of Union High School.

She was employed by the New Castle School District for 15 years.

Betty enjoyed playing cards and traveling. She was a member of the LAFF club, was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan and was a volunteer at Jameson Hospital for several years. She also loved scratch off lottery tickets and shopping. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved making the pies for the holidays. Everyone who met her adored her.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

Betty is survived by her two sons, Gary (Becky) Thomas of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Gregory (Tina) Thomas of Greenville, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Scott Thomas, Susan (Gary) Lautenslager, Greg (Keri) Thomas and Brian (Jessica) Thomas; seven great-grandchildren, Braden (Alyssa) Criscito and Kayla Criscito, Dylan, Ava, Jax, Paityn and Emmett Thomas and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Hazel Kegarise and Norma Hammers; two brothers, Paul and Robert Crum and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Thomas.

There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at Castle View Cemetery, alongside her husband.

Arrangements are by the R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., where online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.cunninghamfh.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.