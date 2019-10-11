Betty L. Schriver, Hiram, Ohio

HIRAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Schriver, 78, of Hiram, passed away peacefully, Monday, October 7, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 7, 1941 in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of James George and Mary Louise (Anderson) Schriver and moved to Ohio in 1997 to be close to her daughter and family.

Betty worked as a high school-level special education teacher for 29 years at Sweet Home High School in Buffalo, New York. While there, she impacted the lives of many students who may never have made it through high school without her as their teacher.

A member of Hiram Christian Church, she enjoyed travel, photography, knitting, reading, and a good political conversation. She had a love for England and a strong interest in the Royal family, perhaps owning most books and memorabilia about them.

Known for her kind heart and caring nature, Betty was notorious for making others welcomed. She was quick to start a conversation with someone, even a stranger, and soon would know their life story. Her thoughts were always on someone else being sure never to miss a birthday, an opportunity to spread kindness, or a chance just to visit and pick someone’s spirits up. She leaves behind many traditions that will carry on her memory as well as her spunk and insistence that life is better and bigger than an illness that would interfere with it.

Precious memories of Betty live on with her daughter, Abra Leigh Schweickert (Jim) of Hiram; seven grandchildren: Romie, Addy, Gracie, Charlie, Augie, Albee and her adopted grandson Miles; three sisters: Joberta Wilson (Bob) of Concord, California, Linda Schriver (Bud Bingham) of Buffalo, New York and Margo Roche of Chicago, Illinois; a brother. John Schriver of Arlington, Virginia and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents and a brother, Albert Schriver.

Cremation is taking place and a service is planned to spread her ashes around a tree planted in her honor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.


