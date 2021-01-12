Betty L. Lewis, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Lewis, 87, of Hermitage passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at St. John XXIII Home.

Betty was born December 5, 1933, the only child of Dorothy H. (McCullough) Deal and Homer Buxton.

After graduating from Sharpsville High School, she married Harold A. Lewis in 1952. The couple moved to Hermitage where they raised two daughters.

She was active in the Mercer County Democratic Women’s Club in the 1960’s and was invited to LBJ’s inaugural ball. She was a past matron, life member and golden star of Sharpsville, Century and finally, Mercer Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. Betty served many years as Mother Advisor to the Shenango Valley Assembly #29 of Rainbow Girls and was awarded the Grand Cross of Color for her work as Grand Deputy of Housing and Registration for Pennsylvania Grand Assembly of Rainbow for Girls.

An avid outdoors woman, Betty was a Life Sponsor of Ducks Unlimited and worked with the local Hen’s Committee of Ducks Unlimited for many years.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Harry Deal and husband, Harold A. Lewis, who passed away November 15, 2011.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ann I. Hofius and her husband, Tim, of Hermitage, Faith A. Lewis and her husband, Paul Zipay, of New Wilmington. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Amber Zipay Hast and her husband, Dave, and two great-granddaughters, Brianna and Alexis Hast, all of Sharpsville.

As Betty was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to the church 603 Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. John XXIII Home and Sharon Regional Hospice for their kindness and compassion.

A private funeral service will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, LLC.