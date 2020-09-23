Betty L. Blahut, Greenville, PA

September 23, 2020

GREENVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Blahut, 82, of Amasa Road, Greenville, (Sugar Grove Township), Pennsylvania, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Willams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

