Betty L. Blahut, Greenville, PA

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Kathryn (Kate) Moran, 78, died on September 23, 2020. That is exactly what she jokingly told her family she wanted her obituary to read. In the event, that she wasn’t joking, we contend that we did honor her wishes because she never explicitly said we couldn’t add to it. Kate did not like to be the center of attention and did not want her family to make a “fuss” about her after her passing. Those who knew her well understand that this is the type of person she was.

Kate was born in Van Wert, Ohio and went to 13 different schools because her dad’s job of building roads required them to move frequently. Kate’s dad was killed in an automobile accident when he was only 48 years old. Kate was very proud of her dad and his work and talked about him frequently to her sons only one of which had the pleasure of meeting him. Her last school was Niles McKinley High School from which she graduated in 1960, the same year she was homecoming queen. Her sons never passed on an opportunity to brag proudly to their friends, “my mom was a homecoming queen.”