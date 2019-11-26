Betty June Wisdom, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty June Wisdom, 82, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born August 26, 1937 in Caryville, Tennessee, the daughter of Martha and Bill Madison.

Betty was an avid Bingo player and also loved gardening. She was also a bird enthusiast and loved animals of any kind. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Betty is survived by her three daughters, Bridgette Ursu (Tom) of Bristolville, Brenda Haralakis (Bill) of Warren and Beth Sanders (Dean) of Warren; eight grandchildren, Billy Ursu, Tom Ursu, Josh Ursu, Ricky Dye, Jeremy Dye, Brandi Caimona, Breanna Sanders and Brooke Sanders and seven great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gerald Wisdom, who passed in October, 1985.

There are no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.