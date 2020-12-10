Betty June Kiser, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty June (Phillips) Kiser, age 90, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020 in The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Sherman, Texas on January 4, 1930 to William A. and Anna D. (Sigler) Phillips.

She was a 1947 graduate of Sherman (Texas) High School and attended North Texas State Teachers College.

On July 10, 1950 she married Mark I. Kiser, he passed away on December 18, 2001.

Betty retired from Greenville Regional Hospital after 28 years of employment as a ward clerk.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greenville, where she was active with the United Methodist Women and the Tuesday Bible Study. Betty was a volunteer at the Good Shepherd Center and the food pantry.

She is survived by two daughters, Marcia Perkins of Stephens City, Virginia and Sherry Watrous and her husband, Jay, of Rome, Georgia; four grandchildren, Janet Sidelinger, Chris Mentch, Heather Amy and Alyssa Watrous; four great-grandchildren, Dalton Mentch, Garrett Mentch, Elizabeth Valine and Emma Sidelinger and a son-in-law, Tom Mentch of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her daughter, Betty Jane Mentch; two brothers,; W.A. Phillips and Jack Phillips; a sister, Nancy Phillips and a son-in-law, Chuck Perkins.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, there will be no public services.

Inurnment will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 73 Clinton Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.