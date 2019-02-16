Watch Live: 27 First News

Betty Jean Vesco Obituary

Girard, Ohio - February 14, 2019

Posted: Feb 16, 2019 03:41 PM EST

Updated: Feb 16, 2019 03:41 PM EST

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Betty Jean Vesco, 90, passed away peacefully on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019.

Betty was born in Vienna on June 17, 1928, to the late Michael and Anna Marie Gombos and was a longtime resident of Girard.

She was a graduate of Vienna High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Youngstown University. She later earned a master’s degree from Westminster College.

Betty taught first grade at St. Rose School in Girard, later in the Youngstown City Schools and she then taught and assisted special needs children in the Girard school system.

On January 24, 1948, she married her lifetime sweetheart, John “Jack” Anthony Vesco and the couple resided in Girard and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, during their 48 years of marriage. Jack passed away, September 5, 1996.

Betty was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Mrs. Vesco is survived by her sons, Randy (Kathleen) Vesco of Westlake and Michael (Stephanie) Vesco of Girard; six grandchildren, Shawn, Bernadette, Patrick, James, Laura, Bryan and by 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, two brothers, Robert and William Gombos and two sisters, Dorothy Bondor and Vilma Coleman, preceded Betty in death.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at St. Rose Church, 48 East Main Street, Girard, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Girard City Cemetery, where Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Betty’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Rose Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard. Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Betty’s family.

