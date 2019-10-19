Betty Jean Reagle, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Reagle, 76, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



She was born in Geneva, Pennsylvania on February 6, 1943 to the late Leroy Ruben and Helene Mae (Burnett) Gruver.



Betty was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother, who dedicated her life to caring for her family.



She is survived by her husband at home, Dawson Reagle. They were married on October 8, 1982. Also surviving are: three daughters, Jamie D. Kiser and her husband, David, of Greenville, Donna L. Durst and her husband, John “Jack”, of Hartstown, and Shelley Triola and her husband, Matt, of Spring, TX; a step daughter, Ruth Fulton and her husband, Bernie, of Greenville; a step son, David Reagle and his wife, Debbie, of Greenville; six grandchildren, Justin Armstrong of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Kirsten Kolenich of Florence, Kentucky, Jessica May of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Mackenzie Kreatsoulas of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, Taran Triola of Falls Church, Virginia, and Trenton Triola of Greenville, South Carolina; five step grandchildren, Todd Taylor of State College, Pennsylvania, Jennie VanEpps of Greenville, Michael Ligo of Greenville, David Ligo of Pittsburgh, and Mandy Bertolasio of Greenville; four great grandchildren; nine step great grandchildren; two brothers, Harry Gruver and William Gruver; and four sisters, Linda Dickson, Mary Hoovler, Jane Buckley and Karen Root.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: a step daughter, Nancy Ann Ligo; two brothers, Harold Gruver and LeRoy Gruver and a sister, Ruthanne Border.



Services are private.



Memorial contributions can be made to: American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH, 44514, or American Lung Association, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI, 54016, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.



