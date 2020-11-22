Betty Jean Peace, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Betty Jean Peace will be held Saturday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the Christ Centered Church.

Betty received her wings at 5:55 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 surrounded by four generations of family.

Betty was born May 21, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio to Willie and Ernestine Bright.

She attended The Rayen High School and in 1950 she married the love of her life, Cohn Peace.

Betty and Cohn were blessed with seven children who she leaves to carry on her legacy, Cohn of Youngstown, Ohio, John (Ava) of Atlanta, Georgia, Marie Tarpley and Paul (Dorphine), of Youngstown, Ohio, Charles and Tina May-Johnson (Irvin), of Columbus, Ohio and William (Danielle) of Youngstown, Ohio; her brother, James Bright of Youngstown, Ohio; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, including her dear nephew, Gregory Ross of Roswell, Georgia.

Betty was a family-oriented woman and contributed to her community.

She retired from Youngstown City Schools where she worked as a school librarian and served as her local AFSCME president.

She was instrumental in beginning the 4 square block watch in her neighborhood and the summer lunch program with Youngstown Parks and Recreation.

She was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she contributed to renovations to the church library to continue her legacy of literacy.

She wore many hats and served many in her community, if you knew her you were touched by her. Her life will continue to be celebrated by all that she touched.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cohn Peace; her parents, Willie and Clara Bright, Ernestine and George Glover; her brothers, William, Robert and Theodore Bright; her nephew, Maurice Ross and her granddaughter, Taylor Peace.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 28 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangement handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Betty Peace.