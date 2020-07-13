Betty Jean Bullard Franklin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Bullard Franklin, 90, of 2838 Draper Street SE, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. at her residence of natural causes.

She was born November 30, 1929, in Laing, West Virginia, the daughter of Richard and Nannie Lee Brown Bullard, Sr., residing in the area since 1954.

She graduated from Washington High School in London, West Virginia.

She was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 30 years as an assembler before retiring.

She was an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, puzzles, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

She married William Lloyd Franklin July 2, 1948; he died April 24, 2018.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Ronald Jerome Franklin, Sr. (Kristi) of Warren and Michael Lloyd (Faith) Franklin of Little Washington, Pennsylvania; one brother, Richard Bullard, Jr. of Charleston, West Virginia; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, William Randolph Franklin; one brother, Mason Bullard and two sisters, Ms. Mary Lou Rush and Ms. Geraldine Bullard.

Public calling hours will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church, with private services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Masks and social distancing is required.

Burial will take place at Meadowbrook Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to Ronald Franklin, Sr., 3121 Lodwick Drive NW, Apartment 2, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.