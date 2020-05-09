Betty Jane Peterson, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Peterson, 84, passed away Friday morning, May 8, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center.

Born June 19, 1935 in Lisbon, she was a daughter of the late Guy Emmett and Edith Ellen (Todd) Peterson.

She worked as a registered nurse at East Liverpool City Hospital for 39 years, retiring in 1996.

A graduate of David Anderson High School, she was a member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene and was a recipient of the Distinctive Service Award. She was also a member of A.O.R.N. Chapter 3605 and ONA District 3.

Survivors include her brother-in-law, John Coy, of Alliance and two nieces, Joni (Mark) Strank of Lisbon and Betsy Coy of Alliance; two great-nieces, Alia (Mark) West and Kyrstan Rose and three great-great-nieces: Sophie, Remi, and Lexi West.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Mary E. Peterson, Ruth E. Coy, and Ester J. Peterson; a brother, Dwaine A. Peterson and an infant brother.

The family will gather at the Weber Funeral Home on Monday and there will be a committal service at Yellow Creek Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Crandall Medical Center and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Crandall’s Employee Christmas Fund.

