Betty Jane Conway Obituary

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Conway 94, passed away peacefully at 12:33 a.m. on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at The Grove at Oak Leaf Nursing Home.



Betty was born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania on April 20, 1925 a daughter of Harry and Leola (Smith) Miller.

She was a graduate of Connellsville High School and the Westmoreland Hospital School of Nursing in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on September 12, 1947.

She was a registered nurse and also a nurse cadet during World War II.

Betty moved from Niles to the Columbus area following the death of her husband.

Betty is survived by two sons, J. Scott (Joyce) Conway of Westerville, Mark D. (Loretta) Conway of Marco Island, Florida; two stepgrandchildren, Corey (Jennifer) Wilson and Connie (David) Harris and four stepgreat-grandchildren, Bryce and Cassidy Wilson, Brynne and Caden Culver.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack P. Conway whom she married April 4, 1948 and he passed away on April 29, 2012.



A graveside service was held at the Pineview Cemetery on Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019 with the Rev. Curtis Miller officiating.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

