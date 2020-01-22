Betty J. Porter-Rowley-Sumner, Weathersfield, Ohio

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Porter-Rowley-Sumner, 92, of Weathersfield, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 3:20 a.m. in her home under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born April 10, 1927 in Warren the daughter of the late Merle D. and Margaret Ambrose Porter and was a lifetime Warren area resident.

She was a 1944 graduate of North Jackson High School.

Betty retired as an assembler with Mullen Manufacturing in Warren after ten years of service. In her younger years, she was a window trimmer at the former Strouss’ Department Store in Downtown Warren for many years.

She was a past member of Believers Church and most recently was involved with the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Niles.

Betty enjoyed cooking, sewing, growing flowers and decorating. She also had a passion for taking care of her home and babysitting.

Betty will forever be remembered by her son, Gregory L. (Barbara) Rowley of Niles; two daughters, Terry L. (Michael) Spinelli of Palm City, Florida and Cheri K. (Larry) Hoffman of Niles; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Sumner and a brother, Robert Porter.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., until the hour of service, in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. following visitation in the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Carter of Believers Church as celebrant.

Entombment will follow in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.