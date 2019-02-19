Betty J. Kopey Obituary

Betty J. Kopey died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at O’Brien Medical Health Center in Masury.

Betty was born on June 25, 1929 in Warren, Ohio She worked at Packard Electric in Warren.

Betty was the beloved wife of Charles Kopey, who passed away November 6, 2006.

Survivors include a daughter, Debra (Robert, Sr.) Robich; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours and the funeral service will be private.

Entombment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, Betty asked that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Selby – T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.