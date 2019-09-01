Betty J. Gotshall, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Gotshall, 82, of Howland, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 20, 1937, in Elkins, West Virginia, the daughter of William C., Sr. and Grace M. (Rhinehart) Hartman and had lived in Ohio for over 60 years.

A graduate of Elkins High School, Betty had worked in assembly at Packard Electric.

A member of Christ Episcopal Church, she enjoyed Bingo, baking, cooking, crochet and jigsaw puzzles.

Precious memories of Betty live on with her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Richard A. Gotshall, whom she married October 24, 1959; four children, Annette Dougherty (Curt) of Independence, Missouri, Timothy Gotshall (Martha) of Sidney, Ohio, Kimberly Miller (Richard) of Patterson Township, Pennsylvania and Carol Burke (Kevin) of Austintown; eight grandchildren, Melonie Capp (Jon), Andrew Miller (Hillary), Jon Elenich, Heather Elenich, Ellyn Gazda, Parker Gazda, Erin Burke and Keira Burke; two great-grandchildren, Jakob Capp, Kylie Capp and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; a granddaughter, Melissa Mayhugh and three brothers: William C. Hartman Jr., Elwood Hartman and John L. Hartman, Sr.

Services are 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in the chapel of Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic Street NE, Warren, with Father Jeffrey Baker, officiating.

Interment will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.