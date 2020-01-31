Betty J. Bean, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Bean, 57, of Mercer, (Coolspring Twp.), passed away unexpectedly, early Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.



She was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on July 23, 1962 to the late John and Mary (Burkhart) Reeher.



Betty was a 1980 graduate of Reynolds High School and worked at Reznor, in Mercer, for 20 years.

She enjoyed hunting, fishing and flowers.



She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Timothy James Bean. Also surviving are: a daughter, Lynn M. Bean of Mercer; a son, Thomas L. Bean of Mercer; two brothers, John Allen Reeher and his wife, Debbie, of Mercer, and David Reeher of Mercer; a sister, Mary Cameron of Mercer; three sisters-in-law, Kathy Shrock and her husband, Joe, of Greenville, Paulette Bowser and her husband, Bob, of Indiana, and Sherry Bean of Greenville.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: three brothers, Bob Reeher, Russ Reeher and Howard Reeher and a brother-in-law, Leslie Lloyd Bean.



There will be no services. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Cremation arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

