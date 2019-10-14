Betty Irene Mohra, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Irene Mohra, age 87, of Conneaut Lake Road, Greenville, passed away Friday afternoon, October 11, 2019 in UPMC Greenville.

She was born in Meadville on September 23, 1932, a daughter of Gordon R. and Strossie (Nelson) Spencer.

On November 22, 1950 Betty married Richard “Bernie” Mohra, he passed away February 22, 2013.

Until her retirement, she was employed at Bittle Real Estate and Insurance and also Anderson Coach and Tour.

She was a member of Adamsville Presbyterian Church where she was an elder.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Lodge #63.

Betty enjoyed volunteering at St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community and UPMC Greenville.

She is survived by two brothers, Dave Spencer and his wife, Diane, of Jamestown and Hurshel Spencer and his wife, Evelyn, of Orangeburg, South Carolina; a sister-in-law, Iris Spencer of Greenville; three stepsisters and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, husband and two brothers, William Spencer and Charles Spencer.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania. An Eastern Star Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at the funeral home.

Calling hours will also be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Adamsville Presbyterian Church, 3979 Main Street, Adamsville, Pennsylvania where funeral and committal services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Harry Johns, Pastor of the church, officiating

Burial will be in Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adamsville Presbyterian Church, 3979 Main Street, Adamsville, PA 16110.