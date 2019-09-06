Betty F. Price, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty F. Price, age 104, formerly of Warren, having lived a long and beautiful life, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Ross Memorial Health Care Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.

She was born January 7, 1915 in Byesville, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph C. and Effie (Cale) Young.

Betty graduated from Byesville High School and Elim Bible Institute in Lima, New York.

An ordained minister, she was pastor of Calvary Full Gospel Assembly Church in Steubenville for 30 years.

Coming to Warren in 2000 from Stratton, Ohio, she lived here for many years before moving closer to her family in Georgia.

Precious memories of Betty live on with her son, Rev. David J. Price (Brenda) of Ault, Colorado; her daughter, Darlene Chiasson of Acworth, Georgia; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Shanower of Champion and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Rev. John A. Price; her son, Ronald W. Price; five sisters, Viola Mullin, Lilly Greathouse, Mary Hall, Elizabeth Woodyard and Sarah Zigmont and four brothers: Nick, Calvin, Glen and Owen Young.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Fort Steuben Burial Estates in Wintersville, Ohio, with interment to follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.