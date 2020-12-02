Betty Ann Clark, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Betty A. Clark will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Ms. Clark departed this life Monday, November 23, 2020, in Harker Heights, Texas.

Betty was born January 8, 1950, a daughter of Alphonso and Mattie Clark in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was a 1969 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

She formerly employed with the Youngstown City Schools and The Salvation Army.

Betty was a member of Ebenezer Church of God in Christ, where she served as President of the Usher Board and was a Church Mother of the Mother’s Board. Betty moved to Killeen, Texas in 2010, where she was a faithful servant of Greater Vision Community Church (GVCC). She was a member of the Outreach Ministry, Culinary Ministry, serving food to the children during VBS and Camp Vision. She also helped prepare/serve meals for the Women of Vision meetings and various other church activities. She was a part of the sewing ministry, making quilts to be a blessing to others. In 2019, Betty received the “Hero of Faith” Award from GVCC for her awesome work in the Kingdom.

Betty enjoyed attending concerts and plays, playing cards, cooking, bowling and traveling.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory, the father of her children, Thomas L. Smith, Sr.; her loving children, Dorsetta D. Davis of Killeen, Texas, Darilyn Diane Clark of Youngstown, Thomas L. (Desaree) Smith II of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Karleen (Jesse) Sanders, Sherry Clark, both of Youngstown, Larry Clark of Youngstown, Alphonso (Diane) Clark of Virginia; a host of nieces; nephews; cousins; all her church family and dear friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Melvin Clark; four grandchildren, John Curtis IV, Courtney, Rakaylah and Ra’Nayja Clark.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m., at the church.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Betty Ann Clark

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.