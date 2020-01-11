Betty A. Petroski, Sharon, PA

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Betty A. Petroski, age 92, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Olean, New York.

Born on June 29, 1927, at Buhl Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Roy M. and Alice Stafford Bartholomew.

She lived most of her life in Charleston, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Hickory High School in 1945.

Most recently she lived with her son, Thomas E. Shaw and his wife, Tomasina White-Shaw in Allegany, New York.

She was a resident at The Pines nursing home when she passed away.

Betty worked at Sharon Steel as an office worker. She had been employed as a Bookkeeper at the Shenango Inn. She also worked at JC Penney in Hermitage.

Betty enjoyed gardening as well as singing.

She was always delighted to spend time with her Granddaughter, Mary Alice Shaw Buffington of Olean, New York and her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor and Tucker Buffington of Allegany, New York.

Other than her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Richard Petroski; her husband, Steve Petroski; her brother, Leonard Bartholomew and her sister, Geraldine Batholomew Deiger.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Captain David J. Childs of the Salvation Army officiating.

Burial will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

